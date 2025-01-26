Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 1648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.
Geodrill Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of C$150.91 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Geodrill
About Geodrill
Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- What is a support level?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.