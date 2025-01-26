Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 1648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

Geodrill Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of C$150.91 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Geodrill

About Geodrill

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$160,383.30. 41.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

