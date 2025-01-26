Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 43.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,002,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.02.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

