V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in V2X were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in V2X by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,997,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after acquiring an additional 439,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,741 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 43.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 401,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in V2X by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in V2X by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $153,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,246.62. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVX shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on V2X in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V2X in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W raised V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V2X presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V2X

V2X Company Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.