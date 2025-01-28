Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $26,700.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $382.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $30,199.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,341,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,026.62. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish sold 5,750 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $86,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621.80. This trade represents a 77.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,515 shares of company stock valued at $264,102 in the last quarter. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

