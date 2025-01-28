Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $476.00.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $397.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.20. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $308.44 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

