Comparing Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Fresnillo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Critical Minerals $360,000.00 23.26 $100,000.00 $0.01 2.80 Fresnillo $2.71 billion 2.29 $233.91 million N/A N/A

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Critical Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Canadian Critical Minerals has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Canadian Critical Minerals and Fresnillo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Critical Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fresnillo 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Critical Minerals N/A -16.29% -10.93% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fresnillo beats Canadian Critical Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Braveheart Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. in January 2023. Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc operates as a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V.

