Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells $662,493.72 in Stock

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 17,983 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $662,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,981,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,824,423.96. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Power Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSIX traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 814,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. Power Solutions International Inc has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $45.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Solutions International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $13,987,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,292,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

