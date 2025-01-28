Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2025

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

LON SOI opened at GBX 276.32 ($3.44) on Tuesday. Schroder Oriental Income has a 1-year low of GBX 241 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.58). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of £674.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,526.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Schroder Oriental Income

In related news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £55,600 ($69,180.04). Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder Oriental Income

(Get Free Report)

Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.

See Also

Dividend History for Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.