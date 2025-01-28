Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance
LON SOI opened at GBX 276.32 ($3.44) on Tuesday. Schroder Oriental Income has a 1-year low of GBX 241 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.58). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of £674.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,526.40 and a beta of 0.67.
Insider Activity at Schroder Oriental Income
In related news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £55,600 ($69,180.04). Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Schroder Oriental Income
Asian companies are increasingly world-leading and returning cash to shareholders. The Schroder Oriental Income Fund aims to tap into the Asian income story and help investors diversify their dividends.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder Oriental Income
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.