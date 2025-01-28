TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on TruGolf in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TRUG opened at $0.52 on Monday. TruGolf has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TruGolf stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. TruGolf accounts for about 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned about 0.23% of TruGolf at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

