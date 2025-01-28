Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $7.62 per share and revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTS traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.74. 31,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.73. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $190.42 and a 1-year high of $263.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
