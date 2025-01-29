First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 269.3% from the December 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FTGC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. 1,228,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 301.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

