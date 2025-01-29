First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, a growth of 269.3% from the December 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FTGC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. 1,228,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $25.24.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.