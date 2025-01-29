Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading 13.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.60 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.78). Approximately 4,323,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 933,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.57).

Halfords Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £311.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,096.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.47.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Halfords Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Halfords Group plc will post 9.1143911 earnings per share for the current year.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

About Halfords Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,153.85%.

