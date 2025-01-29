Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 15,638 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.69. 144,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

