NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 92,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QAI stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $576.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.