Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). In a filing disclosed on January 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line stock on January 21st.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/21/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $189.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day moving average is $198.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.44.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

