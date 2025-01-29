Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.60 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 56006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69.
In related news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $45,269.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,808. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rogers Company Profile
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
