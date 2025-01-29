Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.60 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 56006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.86.

Rogers Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Activity at Rogers

In related news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $45,269.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,808. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Rogers Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 639,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after buying an additional 263,898 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Rogers by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.