Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 14.350-14.650 EPS.

RCL stock opened at $264.71 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $269.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.87 and its 200-day moving average is $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 372,609 shares of company stock worth $87,647,208 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

