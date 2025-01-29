Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 14.350-14.650 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 11.8 %

RCL stock opened at $264.71 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $269.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.87 and its 200-day moving average is $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,609 shares of company stock worth $87,647,208 in the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.