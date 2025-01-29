Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 14.350-14.650 EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 11.8 %
RCL stock opened at $264.71 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $269.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.87 and its 200-day moving average is $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.59.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.31.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
