Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

XPOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $791.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $39,842,429.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $468,881.10. This trade represents a 98.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,152,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 565,451 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 508,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

