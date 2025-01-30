Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in January

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Apollomics Stock Up 0.9 %

APLMW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get Apollomics alerts:

About Apollomics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.