AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 66.1% in January

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the December 31st total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of ALOT opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.83.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AstroNova
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- DeepSeek Dip: Is the Nuclear Energy Sell-Off a Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- ASML: Strengths and Upside Remain Despite DeepSeek Worries
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Royal Caribbean Soars, But Smooth Sailing Isn’t Guaranteed
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.