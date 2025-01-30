AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 66.1% in January

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the December 31st total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of ALOT opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.83.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Articles

