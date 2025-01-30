Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.800-10.200 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY traded down $11.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.00. 481,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,543. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average of $206.61. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $181.99 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. The trade was a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $258.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

