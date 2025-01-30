Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.170-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-$460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.3 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.810-5.900 EPS.

BOOT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.78. 1,117,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.09. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $71.54 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

