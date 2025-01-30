BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.48 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 148.50 ($1.85). BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 149.89 ($1.87), with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.32.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future.

We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

