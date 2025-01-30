BSW Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Relx were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Relx by 119.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 33.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Relx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Relx stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

