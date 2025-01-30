Crews Bank & Trust Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,322,000. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF accounts for 2.4% of Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crews Bank & Trust owned approximately 1.80% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 356,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EUSA stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45. The company has a market cap of $826.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.