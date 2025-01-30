Insider Buying: JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Insider Buys £11,150 in Stock

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Bannerman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £11,150 ($13,881.97).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.87) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 182 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 281 ($3.50). The company has a market cap of £191.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.43 and a beta of 0.47.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 3.39 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 2.73 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -956.52%.

Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Key points

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

Why invest in this trust

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

