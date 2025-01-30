JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.41), with a volume of 304176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.35).
JPMorgan Japanese Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £855.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 567.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 550.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.
JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 7.37 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Japanese had a net margin of 105.84% and a return on equity of 16.19%.
JPMorgan Japanese Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Japanese
Be at the heart of Japan’s new growth
Tap into Japan’s economic transformation and potential for long-term capital growth as a dynamic new generation of companies emerges
Why invest in this Trust?
Expertise – One of the largest and oldest closed-end funds to focus on Japanese equities. Managed by a Tokyo-based team of 25 Japan investment professionals, providing the vital local insights needed to uncover value in an under-researched market.
Portfolio: Invests in innovative Japanese companies from across the market cap spectrum that are leading the world in high-growth industries, including robotics, e-commerce, fintech and computer gaming.
Seeks out high quality companies with strong franchises, balance sheets and cash-flow generation, while fully integrating environmental, social and governance factors into stock selection.
Results- Provides access to a portfolio that is focused only on those high quality Japanese companies that we believe offer the most attractive opportunities for sustainable long-term capital growth.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Japanese
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.