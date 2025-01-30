JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.41), with a volume of 304176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.35).

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £855.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 567.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 550.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Get JPMorgan Japanese alerts:

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 7.37 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Japanese had a net margin of 105.84% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

JPMorgan Japanese Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Japanese

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.50. JPMorgan Japanese’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

(Get Free Report)

Be at the heart of Japan’s new growth

Tap into Japan’s economic transformation and potential for long-term capital growth as a dynamic new generation of companies emerges

Why invest in this Trust?

Expertise – One of the largest and oldest closed-end funds to focus on Japanese equities. Managed by a Tokyo-based team of 25 Japan investment professionals, providing the vital local insights needed to uncover value in an under-researched market.

Portfolio: Invests in innovative Japanese companies from across the market cap spectrum that are leading the world in high-growth industries, including robotics, e-commerce, fintech and computer gaming.

Seeks out high quality companies with strong franchises, balance sheets and cash-flow generation, while fully integrating environmental, social and governance factors into stock selection.

Results- Provides access to a portfolio that is focused only on those high quality Japanese companies that we believe offer the most attractive opportunities for sustainable long-term capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.