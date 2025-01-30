Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ PBHC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $16.65. 4,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,367. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Director Eric Allyn sold 8,169 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $137,239.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at $102,883.20. The trade was a 57.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

