S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08, Zacks reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

STBA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 9,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,532. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Frank J. Palermo, Jr. sold 4,982 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $215,272.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,009.03. The trade was a 17.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

