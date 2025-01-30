Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Up 13% – Should You Buy?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 9,301,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 64,129,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Trading Up 13.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 EPS for the current year.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

