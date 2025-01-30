Top Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 30th

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, and Despegar.com are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to companies that operate in the leisure, entertainment, travel, and hospitality industries. These companies provide goods and services for consumers seeking recreational activities and experiences during their free time, such as hotels, restaurants, amusement parks, and cruise lines. Leisure stocks are typically impacted by consumer spending trends, economic conditions, and travel demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $170.76. 1,058,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,662. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,080. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Despegar.com (DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,265. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

