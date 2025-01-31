Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIVD traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. 669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

