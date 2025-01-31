Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DIVD traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. 669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altrius Global Dividend ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.