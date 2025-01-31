David P. Feaster Sells 1,406 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $93,386.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,805.26. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Republic Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %
Republic Bancorp stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.56.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 659.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
