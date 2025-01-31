Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on the stock.
Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance
LON FLO opened at GBX 68.36 ($0.85) on Thursday. Flowtech Fluidpower has a twelve month low of GBX 66.80 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 122 ($1.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The stock has a market cap of £43.26 million, a P/E ratio of -297.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.66.
Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile
