Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 638 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 630.50 ($7.83). 285,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,213,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621 ($7.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.90) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital cut shares of Frasers Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRAS

Frasers Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 634.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 760.61.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. Frasers Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frasers Group Plc will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frasers Group news, insider David Daly bought 3,084 shares of Frasers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £19,891.80 ($24,704.17). Corporate insiders own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Frasers Group

(Get Free Report)

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.