Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Research – January 30th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Darling Ingredients, and Canadian National Railway are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or sale of fertilizers used in agriculture. These companies may manufacture various types of fertilizers, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, or potassium-based products, to help improve plant growth and crop yield. Investors may track and trade these stocks to capitalize on the demand for agricultural inputs and the overall performance of the agriculture industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,447. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.01. Union Pacific has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 4,272,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,144,047. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. CSX has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.43. The company had a trading volume of 412,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.69. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,010,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 1,601,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 499,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,919. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

