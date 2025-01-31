Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,604 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.2% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 221,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Busey Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 102,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:FI opened at $215.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $223.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

