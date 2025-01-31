Radius Recycling Reports Successful 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Radius Recycling, Inc. recently disclosed the outcomes of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on January 28, 2025. During this meeting, all proposals were successfully approved, and the company’s director nominees were elected.

In the election of directors, shareholders voted in favor of Rhonda D. Hunter, David L. Jahnke, Leslie L. Shoemaker as Class I directors with terms set to expire at the 2028 Annual Meeting, and Mauro Gregorio as a Class III director whose term will conclude at the 2027 Annual Meeting. The voting results demonstrated significant support for the director nominees, with the number of votes cast for versus withheld, as well as broker non-votes, detailed in the company’s report.

Furthermore, shareholders deliberated on Proposal No. 2, which focused on an advisory resolution concerning executive compensation as outlined in the Proxy Statement. The outcome saw shareholders voting affirmatively on the Company’s executive compensation disclosures, with detailed figures provided in the company’s filing.

Lastly, shareholder ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, was confirmed during the meeting. The voting breakdown for this proposal was also included in the report.

With each of these proposals receiving favorable support from the shareholders in attendance, Radius Recycling looks ahead to implementing the decisions and moving forward with its strategic objectives.

This information was detailed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 31, 2025, signed by James Matthew Vaughn, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary of Radius Recycling, Inc.

