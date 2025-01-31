Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.12). Approximately 430,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 103,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.45.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

