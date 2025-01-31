Standex International Corporation Issues Second Quarter Earnings Report: Analyzing Financial Results**

Standex International Corporation, a leading company in the industry, recently released its second-quarter earnings report for the period ending December 31, 2024. The financial results and conditions of the company were disclosed in a press release on January 30, 2025.

Get alerts:

The **8-K filing** declared that the press release detailing the earnings for the second quarter has been shared, providing essential insights into **Standex International’s financial performance**. The announcement is in accordance with **Item 2.02 of Form 8-K**, which pertains to reporting results of operations and financial conditions.

Although detailed financial specifics were not included in the 8-K filing, it noted that the **press release information is crucial for investors and interested parties** to understand the company’s current standing. For a comprehensive review of Standex International Corporation’s financial status, including specific figures and details, interested individuals are referred to the attached press release as **Exhibit 99**.

It is worth noting that the current 8-K filing also contains **forward-looking statements**, as per the **Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995**. Standex International emphasizes that these statements come with inherent risks and uncertainties, and as such, actual results may vary from what is predicted or implied. Factors influencing the company’s results are highlighted in the press release and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to carefully consider the contents of the press release and the Form 10-K for a comprehensive understanding of Standex International Corporation’s financial position and future prospects.

This update underscores the commitment of Standex International Corporation to transparency and providing timely information to the market regarding its financial standing and operational performance.

Additionally, the company’s executives have duly signed the report, placing emphasis on their adherence to the requirements of the **Securities Exchange Act of 1934**.

For further details and specific financial figures, individuals are encouraged to refer to the complete **Exhibit 99**, or the company’s Annual Report and other SEC filings for more comprehensive financial insights.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Standex International’s 8K filing here.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading