Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. 12,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,382. Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (PAPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad equity portfolio of US dividend payers, while utilizing a laddered, naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500. The fund seeks to provide monthly income and capital appreciation.

