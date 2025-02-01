Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Thursday, February 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. 12,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,382. Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.
Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.