Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,278,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,950,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.30. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

