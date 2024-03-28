Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CBOE

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,640,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $179.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.36.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.