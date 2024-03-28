TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Trading Up 1.2 %

T stock opened at C$21.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.52. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$28.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.16%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.