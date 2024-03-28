Analyzing Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) & Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and Astrana Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.64) -4.70 Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.64 $60.72 million $1.32 31.15

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

9.1% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lightbridge and Astrana Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50

Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Astrana Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Risk & Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -27.51% -26.92% Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67%

Summary

Astrana Health beats Lightbridge on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

