BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.05 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.15 to C$3.05 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTB.UN opened at C$3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.05, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01. The company has a market cap of C$274.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.47. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$3.39.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
