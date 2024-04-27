TD Securities Trims Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Target Price to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Price Performance

MRG.UN stock opened at C$15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.08 and a 1 year high of C$17.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.91. The stock has a market cap of C$584.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard North American Residential REIT

In other Morguard North American Residential REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,700 shares of company stock worth $516,989. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

