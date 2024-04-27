Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.75 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATH. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$5.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.54 and a 1-year high of C$5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5260059 EPS for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

