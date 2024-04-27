Stifel Nicolaus Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POU. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cormark cut shares of Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.95.

POU opened at C$31.98 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.90.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. Analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.5252525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $2,021,257. 45.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

