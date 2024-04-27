BMO Capital Markets Cuts Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$11.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDI

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$523.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$9.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.36.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4599247 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Insider Transactions at Black Diamond Group

In related news, Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$87,520.00. In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$87,520.00. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.05, for a total value of C$45,250.00. Insiders sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979 over the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.